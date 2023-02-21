Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Naira Swap: 3 States sue Malami, Emefiele for contempt of court

News

Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states have filed contempt proceedings against the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over their alleged failure to comply with the Supreme Court order on old naira notes.

In the fresh documents filed before the court, the three states warned the AGF and the CBN Governor of the consequences of their continued failure to comply with the apex court’s order made on February 3.

The two sets of Form 48, filed by the lawyers for the three states, form part of the applications for consideration by the Supreme Court Justices when the matter resumes on Wednesday.

The states have argued that the implementation of the policy has caused untold hardship for residents.

Recall that on February 8, the Apex court had restrained the CBN from going ahead with the deadline on the use of old notes following an ex parte application brought by the three states.

The AGF, who is the sole respondent, had also filed a preliminary objection to the suit, arguing that the supreme court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Malami also said the plaintiffs failed to join the CBN in the suit, which has just the AGF as the sole plaintiff.

Seven other states joined as co-plaintiffs, while Edo and Bayelsa states joined the AGF as defendants.

Latest

Politics

2023: How to check BVAS Machines before voting

0
The 2023 general elections come up this Saturday as...
Sports

2023 Ballon d’Or: Gullit identifies player to win award

0
Former Netherlands and Chelsea midfielder, Ruud Gullit, has identified...
Celebrity

BBTitans: Yaya reveals housemate to win $100,000

0
Yaya, evicted Big Brother Titans housemate, has predicted the...
Sports

IMC suspends 3SC Official for urinating on pitch

0
The Interim Management Committee, IMC, has suspended Shooting Stars’...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

2023: How to check BVAS Machines before voting

0
The 2023 general elections come up this Saturday as...
Sports

2023 Ballon d’Or: Gullit identifies player to win award

0
Former Netherlands and Chelsea midfielder, Ruud Gullit, has identified...
Celebrity

BBTitans: Yaya reveals housemate to win $100,000

0
Yaya, evicted Big Brother Titans housemate, has predicted the...
Sports

IMC suspends 3SC Official for urinating on pitch

0
The Interim Management Committee, IMC, has suspended Shooting Stars’...
News

Ganduje hammers CBN, labels cash policy ‘Covid-23’

0
Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has described...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: How to check BVAS Machines before voting

Emmanuel Offor -
The 2023 general elections come up this Saturday as Nigerians take to the polls to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari. To ensure credibility...
Read more

2023 Ballon d’Or: Gullit identifies player to win award

Emmanuel Offor -
Former Netherlands and Chelsea midfielder, Ruud Gullit, has identified Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi as the favourite player to win the Ballon d’Or this year...
Read more

BBTitans: Yaya reveals housemate to win $100,000

Emmanuel Offor -
Yaya, evicted Big Brother Titans housemate, has predicted the likely winner of the reality show. Yaya, who was evicted during the live show on Sunday,...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: