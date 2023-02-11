Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Naira Scarcity: ‘Emefiele sent by Satan to torment Nigerians’ – Fani-Kayode

News

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Friday described the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele as a satan sent to torment Nigerians.

Fani-Kayode said Emefiele would soon be abandoned by the satan using him.

In a tweet, the All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain wrote: “Godwin, you were sent by Satan to torment Nigeria. You are an inglorious bastard & a beast.

“The satan that is using you will soon abandon you & drop you like used toilet paper. After that the Nigerian people will skin you alive and make you pay for your crimes against humanity.”

The APC chieftain also disclosed that the Federal Government has bowed to the will of the Supreme Court.

“The FG has bowed to the will of the Supreme Court and declared that the old naira notes remain legal tender unless and until the court says otherwise. We WIN,” he wrote.

Emefiele has been criticized by Nigerians over the scarcity of the Naira following the redesign of N200, N500, N1000 notes.

Despite efforts by the CBN to stop the circulation of the old denominations, the Supreme Court had halted the Federal Government from stopping the use of the old notes from February 10.

Latest

Politics

Just In: Gov Okowa’s convoy ambushed, 3 killed

0
Three policemen from the department of Explosive Ordinance Device...
Celebrity

BREAKING: South African rapper, AKA, shot dead

0
Police sources in Durban have confirmed rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’...
Politics

‘You can’t expel me’ – Nnamani hits back ta PDP

0
Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP-Enugu) says he is still in...
Politics

Obasanjo faults appointment of ex-IGP as PSC boss

0
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has faulted the appointment of...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Just In: Gov Okowa’s convoy ambushed, 3 killed

0
Three policemen from the department of Explosive Ordinance Device...
Celebrity

BREAKING: South African rapper, AKA, shot dead

0
Police sources in Durban have confirmed rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’...
Politics

‘You can’t expel me’ – Nnamani hits back ta PDP

0
Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP-Enugu) says he is still in...
Politics

Obasanjo faults appointment of ex-IGP as PSC boss

0
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has faulted the appointment of...
Technology

Yahoo slashes 20% of its workforce

0
Yahoo plans to lay off more than 20% of...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Just In: Gov Okowa’s convoy ambushed, 3 killed

Emmanuel Offor -
Three policemen from the department of Explosive Ordinance Device (EoD) from the Delta State Police Command, Asaba, attached to the State Government House, Asaba,...
Read more

BREAKING: South African rapper, AKA, shot dead

Emmanuel Offor -
Police sources in Durban have confirmed rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road on Friday night. Another person...
Read more

‘You can’t expel me’ – Nnamani hits back ta PDP

Emmanuel Offor -
Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP-Enugu) says he is still in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in spite of his purported suspension by the National Working...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: