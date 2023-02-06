Search
Emmanuel Offor
Naira Scarcity: ‘Emefiele fighting back for losing APC ticket’ – Ganduje

News

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has alleged that the implementation of Naira swap policy was deliberately done by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emeifiele as a fighting back strategy for failing to get presidential ticket under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje said this during an electioneering campaign rally held at Tsanyawa on Sunday, where he presented the party’s gubernatorial and deputy gubernatorial candidates, alongside other candidates, to the voters.

The Governor emphasised that, “The CBN Governor is only doing this to cause confusion in the forthcoming elections for no just reason.

“He has not been in a good mood for long because he failed to secure a Presidential ticket on the platform of our great party, the APC.”

He insisted that the Kano State government and the APC in the State were totally against the action of the CBN Governor.

“Currency redesign is done across the globe, but not in the way we are witnessing in our country. The timing is wrong, the deadline given is very wrong and deliberate,” he said.

He further stated that, “we will summon bank managers very soon to interrogate the shortage of new Naira notes in banks.

“They should come over and explain to us why our people are still suffering over this issue of Naira swap. I will go to them individually to supervise what is happening and why.”

At the palaces of the District Heads of Kunchi and Tsanyawa local government areas, he urged community leaders to create awareness within their jurisdiction to let people know that, “the hardship people facing was single-handedly caused by the CBN Governor, to purposely cause confusion in our democratic process.”

