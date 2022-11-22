Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Naira Redesign: CBN launches countdown clock for implementation

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has inaugurated a countdown clock on its website for the January 31, 2023, deadline for the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes currently in circulation.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele had on 26th October announced a Naira redesign policy to produce new notes for three of the naira denominations in circulation: N200, N500, and N1,000 notes.

Though the CBN’s naira redesign announcement has received both kudos and knocks, the CBN insisted on proceeding with its implementation to sanitize the country’s economy.

A visit to the apex banks’ website Monday shows the clock counting down to the new currency regime.

