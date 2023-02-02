Search
Naira Marley Shows Off Newly Acquired Palatial Mansion in the Heart of Lekki, says it’s His 10th

Celebrity

Naira Marley is gradually building up his real estate portfolio as he just acquired another palatial mansion in the heart of Lekki.

The singer and CEO of Marlian Music, took to his Instagram page to show off his latest prime property as he dished investment advice to followers.

Posting a reel of the fully detached duplex, complete with a swimming pool and other amenities, he wrote,

“Alhamdulilahi for everything. Thank you Allah. This is like my 10th house by the way, land yapa and still counting. #inthehesrtoflekki. “90% of billionaires become so through owning real estate” get involve o. ” Don’t wait to buy real estate, buy real estate and wait.””

