Naira Marley Shares NDLEA Update After Zinoleesky & Mohbad’s Arrest: “All Has Been Solved”

Naira Marley and his team have been working tirelessly to resolve their issues after the NDLEA arrested Mohbad, Zinoleesky, and others for being in possession of banned substances.

Last week, Naira Marley called their arrest an “injustice.” He wrote on his Twitter: “What is happening to my brothers is disgusting. The injustice is unfair and this is beginning to look like a pattern. First me now my artists. Free Zinoleesky, free shubomi, free micee and dosky.”

Now, he has confirmed that they have resolved the issues with the agency, adding, “Thank you to everyone for your support of Marlian Music, following the misunderstanding last week with the NDLEA all has been solved. Zinoleesky, Mohbad and those others involved are in good spirits.”

See his tweets:

