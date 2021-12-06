Naira Marley Says He Can Sleep in on Mondays Because He is Rich

Naira Marley is rich rich and can afford to have himself a lazy Monday morning.

The singer shared via his Snapchat that anyone who can be in bed in a Monday morning, definitely has no need for any one else.

He shared a photo of himself snuggling under his grey duvet at around 6:40 on Monday, December 6, but was sure to give the situation where this was obtainable.

“If you’re still sleeping right now, you don’t need nobody. You must b rich already,” he wrote

Wouldn’t it be great to have the option of sleeping in on a Monday like Naira Marley?

