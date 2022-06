Naira Marley smokes quite heavily and according to him, there’s cogent reason for this.

The singer who just released his album ‘God’s Timing’s the Best’ which has received mixed reactions from fans, replied critics of his smoking habit.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, Naira Marley revealed that the reason he smokes is to keep fit. He tweeted; “I smoke to get for.”

I smoke to get fit — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) June 14, 2022

