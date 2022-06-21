Naira Marley Narrowly Escapes Injury Caused by Twerking

Naira Marley is grateful that he did not sustain any injury in what might have turned out to be an accident.

The singer posted a video of himself doing his famous legwork while on the set of the music video to one of his songs, while surrounded by a number of women, vigorously twerking on laid out beds.

Dancing right on the middle of these women, Naira Marley narrowly escaped being injured when one of the beds gave way and crashed on the floor due to the vigour of the dancer. He wrote,

“Gid saved me, if not for that little legwork my back leg would have been gone. Na here we dey o @wgfilms still trying to put the bed back together.”

