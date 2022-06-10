Naira Marley Indicted for Cyber Fraud Following Forensic Investigation

Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been indicted by the Cybercrime Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

On Thursday, the unit submitted reports of forensic investigations led by Whyte Dein to corroborate their case against the singer, charged with credit card fraud before the Ikoyi Federal High Court.

Dein, the Chief Detective Officer of the Section told the court that his team’s investigations revealed that the defendant was involved in credit card fraud.

The artiste faced 11 charges bordering on alleged credit card fraud contrary to Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act.

