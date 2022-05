Naira Marley has finally dropped his debut album, “God’s Timing’s the Best (GTTB).

The talented Nigerian artist, released the highly anticipated album at midnight on Monday, May 30 as promised.

The album ‘God’s Timing is The Best (GTTB)’ contains a total of 14 tracks with Featurings from Lil Kesh, Zinoleesky, Mayorkun, Jada Kingdom, MHD, Mohbad, Busiswa, Chivv & Diquenza. Production credit also goes to Rexxie.

