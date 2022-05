Naira Marley is set to rule the airwaves once again as he has announced the date for his album release.

The singer shared the news on Instagram on Monday, May 16, where he posted the cover art for the album revealing its title, “God Timing’s The Best.

According to music insiders, fans of the “Inside Life” crooner are in for a treat as the album which will drop on May 30, promises to be dope.

