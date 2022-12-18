NAF rescues 7 abducted Chinese nationals in Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force have rescued seven Chinese nationals who were kidnapped by bandits.

The rescued Chinese victims are believed to have been kidnapped in June 2022 while working on a mining site in Ajata-Aboki, Gurmana ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the Special Forces under the 271 NAF detachment in Birnin Gwari, carried out a rescue operation in the early hours of Saturday, leading to the rescue.

He disclosed that the combat search and rescue operation, which consisted of 35 special forces, was conducted at night in the Kanfani Doka and Gwaska general areas leading to the assailants abandoning their enclaves and weapons due to the superior firepower of the special forces.

The statement further said that the rescued victims were flown to the 271 NAF detachment Medical Centre for evaluation where two of them were stabilized after which they were flown to the NAF Base Medical Hospital, Kaduna for further medical investigations.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has commended the Nigerian Air Force for a clinical operation.

In a statement, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction with the report and commended the Chief of Air Staff as well as the Commander and men of the 271 NAF detachment for the daring operation.

