Nadia Nakai, Sello Maake Ka Ncube, & More Spice Up the Steaming Set of Panellists for ‘The #Roastofkhanyi’

The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau brought to you by Showmax is turning the heat to scalding with the announcement of their final Roast panellists! This week Comedy Central Africa confirms the final superstar additions, who will be part of the historic The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau brought to you by Showmax, just days before the who’s who of Mzansi take to the Roast red carpet at the Teatro at Montecasino.

Joining #TheRoastofKhanyi, as the final panellists, are controversial podcaster and radio personality Sol Phenduka, on-screen national treasure Sello Maake Ka Ncube and Hip Hop’s baddest baddie Nadia Nakai. In a game-changing addition, comedy icon John Vlismas has agreed to step out of retirement to add even more fuel to the fire.

These final panellists join a dais of fellow powerhouses: Comedy royalty and actress Celeste Ntuli, award winning radio host SelBeyonce Mkhize, seasoned broadcast personality and entrepreneur Tbo Touch, Cape Town’s favourite rapper YoungstaCPT & crime busting investigative TV stalwart Devi Sankaree Govender. Roastmaster Mpho Popps is going to have his hands full!

Commenting on his surprise return to comedy, John Vlismas noted this as a chance that was just too good to pass up: “Khanyi is a friend and colleague. She’s also an aging socialite who won’t be able to stand under lights for much longer. I had to get back in the ring for this. Are you kidding me, the first woman of colour on earth to be roasted? I would have come back from the grave to take her down.”

Vlismas is not the only one ready to pile on. Nadia Nakai notes, “Khanyi is my girl but I think it’s time she realises that only one of us is a young A-lister… and it isn’t her!” On the more seasoned side of life, Sello Maake kaNcube is not afraid to bring a different view to the panel. “I have no idea what I have set myself up for by agreeing to do this, but these youngsters better know that I have been around the block many times. Let them bring it on,” said the acting legend.

Audiences may be waiting to see what Sol Phenduka does when he steps out from behind MacG’s shadow, and the controversial podcaster is determined to deliver. “I am no stranger to shots being fired,” noted Phenduka. “As for eleven of us being ready to fire them at once? I was born for this.”

“This Roast has been setting the trend as a global first since we first announced Khanyi would take the hot seat. With our full panel now revealed, we have no doubt that we’ll deliver on the Comedy Central promise of world class, hilarious entertainment, like never before,” noted VP of Comedy Central Africa Dillon Khan.

Limited tickets to The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau brought to you by Showmax at the Teatro in Montecasino on 21 July are available through Computicket. Those who have missed the chance to see it live can catch the premiere on Comedy Central and Showmax on Monday, 8th August at 21:00 CAT. Stream the uncensored and uncut version on Showmax from 15 August.

