NAACP Image Awards 2022 Winners List: Will Smith Shines So bright

The winners of the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards have partially been announced.

See the list so far:

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“Long Division” – Kiese Laymon

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” – Nikole Hannah-Jones

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“Just As I Am” – Cicely Tyson

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

“Will”- Will Smith

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business)” – Tabitha Brown

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Perfect Black”- Crystal Wilkinson

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“Stacey’s Extraordinary Words” – Stacey Abrams Kitt Thomas

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Ace of Spades”- Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Outstanding Podcast – News and Information

“Blindspot: Tulsa Burning”

Outstanding Podcast – Arts and Entertainment

“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”

Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture

“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”

Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle / Self-Help

“Two Funny Mamas” – Sherri Shepherd & Kym

