Monday, August 1, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

“Na Man You Be,” Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy Hails Him as He Unfollows First Wife on Instagram

Yul Edochie received a weekend dose of ego booster from his second wife, Judy Austin amidst drama in his family life.

The new woman who recently married the actor after birthing him a son, took to her Instagram to hail him for being a man’s man. This comes after he finally unfollowed his first wife, May Yul-Edochie on Instagram.

In her exaltation of her man, Judy Austin hailed the father of five as the strongest and kindest man she knows. She heaped praises on him for his directorial skills and added that though no one is perfect, he comes close with 98%.

She added prayers of blessings and direction for her man in the lengthy post.

