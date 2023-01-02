Search
“Na God Go Punish Una”, Burna Boy Lashes Out At Fans During Concert

Celebrity

Burna Boy offered zero apologies to fans for turning up 7 hours late for his new year’s Love Damini concert in Lagos, rather he cursed them out.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the music star lashed out at fans who attended his show in Lagos on Sunday, claiming that some of them wrongfully accused him of killing someone.

Burna Boy went on this tirade after he appeared on stage hours after he was supposed to perform on Sunday night.

Burna Boy stated that he would have gone home if it hadn’t been for another singer, Seyi Vibez.

Speaking in Pidgin English, he said, “If no be Seyi Vibez, I for just don dey go house. But I dey here with una, after you na don talk sey I kill person for Cubana, after una don talk say my mama dance for Fela.”

