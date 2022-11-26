N785m Fraud: Court orders arrest of Imo Deputy Speaker

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, following his alleged involvement in a N785 million fraud.

In a ruling, Justice Ekwo directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and all security agencies to arrest the lawmaker on sight, within and outside Nigeria, and produce him before the court or the EFCC headquarters.

The order for Iwuanyawu’s arrest was a sequel to an ex-parte application dated November 14, which the EFCC brought before the court through its lawyer, Mr. Olanrewaju Adeola.

The EFCC told the court that it got intelligence that the lawmaker had since escaped from the country and is currently hiding in the US.

EFCC maintained that it would be in the interest of justice for the court to issue an arrest warrant against the Respondent.

The Commission told the court that it had since written investigation activities letters to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), banks, and other relevant agencies.

Meanwhile, in his ruling, Justice Ekwo held that there was merit in the ex-parte application and accordingly granted it.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter till February 23 for a report.

