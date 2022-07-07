N270m Fraud: Fake Army general bags 7 years in prison

A Special Offences Court, sitting in the Ikeja area of Lagos, on Thursday convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment a fake Army General, Bolarinwa Oluwasegun Abiodun whose real name is Hassan Kareem Ayinde.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo convicted and sentenced the convict without any option of a fine.

He was convicted following a plea bargain at the proceedings where he admitted to using the name of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo (alias OBJ) to defraud a businessman Mr Bamidele Olusegun Safiriyu to the tune of N270m.

In her judgment, Justice Taiwo ordered the convict to give N20 million to the complainant.

He is also to forfeit four vehicles recovered during a search of his home at 1A Joke Ayo Street, Alagbado, Lagos.

The judge also said that the defendant is to forfeit the building at No 1 Joke Ayo Street, Alagbado.

Also, the court ordered that the First Bank of Nigeria account of Bolarinwa Oluwasegun Abiodun containing N1,400 be closed.

Justice Taiwo said that the action of the convict shows the length scammers can go to defraud innocent victims, adding that he portrayed himself to be a General, he so perfected the scam by the level of his education that one wonders if such an individual should be allowed to walk scot-free.

“It is so sad that people have given our dear country a bad name. I intend to send a clear message to scammers,” the judge said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...