N100m Forms: ‘APC is a brothel, motorpark’ – Adamu Garba

A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has described the ruling party as a brothel and a motorpark.

Garba reiterated that he dumped the party over the cost of its nomination and expression of interest forms.

Recall that Garba recently purchased a presidential expression of interest form of the Young Progressives Party, (YPP), which he said cost him only N7.4 million.

Appearing on Channels Television on Wednesday, the YPP presidential hopeful further changed the name of the All Progressives Congress to Old Progressives Congress, saying it is a congregation of few money lovers.

“…My friends and associates voted for us to move to another party and we moved to YPP. I purchased the YPP form for N7.4m.

“N100m for just a form, so you can imagine how much you are going to spend. This is a country that has become so much confused…the party [APC] talked about Motorpark, there’s no better Motorpark in the world than a place where money defines who should be where.

“Because the party decided to put only money as opposed to competency, capacity, programmes delivery, credibility of the candidate. All these things are jettisoned out.

“They only put money and the only place I know where money can work is either a brothel where you pay before service or a motorpark where you pay before you drive.

“The party has succeeded in making themselves a motorpark and that is very wrong. That is not the model the young people should seek,” he said.

