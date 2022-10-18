N.O.R.E. Apologizes to George Floyd’s Family After the Kanye West ‘Drink Champs’ Scandal

N.O.R.E. has apologized for giving a platform to Kanye West to spew misinformation about George Floyd, a scandal that appears to be precipitating a major lawsuit.

Recall that Floyd died because a police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, a shocking incident that stirred major protests in the United States. Chauvin has since been sentenced. But Kanye West, who lives for controversy, said during his chat on Drink Champs podcast that it was fentanyl that contributed to Floyd’s death, not the kneeling. Read about it here.

This stirred major outrage within and outside of the black community, which is why N.O.R.E. is apologizing for that interview.

Per Complex, he apologized to Floyd’s family and said that Drink Champs will employ editing in the future.

“I just wanna be honest, I support freedom of speech,” N.O.R.E. said. “I support anybody, you know, not being censored. But I do not support anybody being hurt. I did not realize that the George Floyd statements on my show was so hurtful. And you gotta realize, it was the first five minutes of the show. When he walked in, he told my producer, he said that if he’ll stop filming, he’ll walk out.”

“I apologize to the George Floyd family,” he continued. “I apologize to anybody that was hurt by Kanye West’s comments.”

Asked why Drink Champs decided to interview Kanye West given his recent antisemitic comments, N.O.R.E. said: “I don’t support none of it,” he said. “I don’t support the George Floyd comments, I don’t support the antisemitic [comments]. That’s all I have is Jewish friends, all I have is Black friends. That’s it.”

