My son Gbadebo not Igbo, has no links to IPOB – Rhodes-Vivour

Olawale Rhodes-Vivour, the father of Labour Party’s (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has denounced the claims of his son being an Igbo.

He also distanced him from the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying: “Gbadebo has no time for IPOB. This boy is highly educated and highly driven. We can track his record everyday in Lagos. He has no time for IPOB.”

Rhodes-Vivour made the denouncement at a media briefing organised by Afenifere and Committee of indigenous Lagosians, yesterday, in Ikeja, Lagos, where he made it known that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is a man who had always been passionate about the nation’s change.

“Gbadebo is an activist, who reacts to anything negative within the law to ensure he is able to change the status quo. He doesn’t stop while pushing, he ensures he achieves his aim before resting, that is Gbadebo,” he said.

Similarly, the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere in Lagos, has endorsed Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for the March 11, 2023 governorship election in the state, cautioning royal fathers against partisanship.

The Afenifere leader in the state, Supo Shonibare, who gave the warning, said that there would be consequences for royal fathers who choose to be engaging in partisan politics, rather than being fathers to all parties.

“We implore Lagos residents to ignore provocative posts on social media aimed at fanning the embers of disunity among peace-loving residents and intended to pitch the Yoruba against Igbo,” Shonibare said.

He also urged local and international observers, as well as voters, to keep an eagle-eye watch on the conduct of the security agencies and capture where possible, stressing that if any infraction occurs, the security agencies would be hold accountable.

Shonibare also assured Lagosians that Rhodes-Vivour, if elected as governor of Lagos State, would form an all-inclusive government that aimed at providing enabling environment for all ethnic nationalities.

“The narrative of Lagos State being taken over by Igbo is a false one, as Gbadebo is a Yorba man with his great father being one of the indigenous founders of new Lagos after colonialism. Lagos is not a no man’s land, it is a Yoruba territory.

“We assure Lagosians that the government of Rhodes-Vivour will comprise of indigenous Lagosians as well as providing and ensuring that all ethnic groups and foreign residents in Lagos are afforded their basic rights to ensure that they contribute to the continued growth of the city,” he added.

