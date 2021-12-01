My Own no be Endorsement Money, E no dey Finish ~ Ka3na Brags About Her Unlimited Fund

Ka3na Jones wants everyone to know that she’s not on the same level as other Big Brother Naija housemates as her fund is unlimited.

The self-professed Boss Lady and mother of one finally answered a question that was posed to her six months ago during the BBNaija Lockdown reunion.

Ka3na shared the answer on Twitter, revealing that she’s called the Boss Lady because her money supply never dwindles as it’s not the same with money made from endorsements.

“At the reunion they asked why I’m the Boss Lady! I go show una…my own money no dey finish! No be endorsement money lol! To me it’s a lifestyle, ” she tweeted.

