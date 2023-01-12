“My Next Album will Change the Game”, Adekunle Gold Brags

Adekunle Gold is set to give his fans and all lovers of his music bragging rights in the year 2023.

The singer made a bold claim via his verified Twitter account, noting that he’s about to change the game with the new album set to be released things in the new year.

Adekunle Gold who toured Europe and North America extensively in 2022 with his ‘Catch Me If You Can’ your tweeted;

“My next album will change my life and the game.”

— Tio Tequila (@adekunleGOLD) January 11, 2023

