My Marriage is Like Being in The Big Brother House, I’m in it For The Money – Kezia Irek

New facts have emerged as to how Kezia Irek plotted to and defamed her husband Hon. Robinson Uwak a former House of Representatives member.

A high-powered police investigation points to the fact that Kezia Irek conspired with one Joseph Mathew Utum to murder the Akwa Ibom-born

politician over life insurance claims for which Kezia Irek is the sole beneficiary.

After failed attempts to poison her husband, word has it that Kezia Irek attempted to stab her husband in his sleep.

Investigation shows that Kezia Irek escaped from her matrimonial residence with several suitcases containing valuables along with real estate property documents. Her next mission was to defame her husband and whip up public sympathy while pressing charges on trumped-up domestic violence allegations. Her plot was to jail her husband to pave way for her to sell his assets.

In a recently leaked telephone conversation traced to January 2022 Kezia Irek could be heard discussing with her boyfriend on how she planned to defame her husband on all social media platforms and how she targeted her husband’s properties.

The audio conversation further shows Kezia Irek was in an adulterous relationship with the 24year old undergraduate identified as Joseph Mathew Utum of the university of Calabar as she admitted sharing several nude pictures of herself with her lover even while on vacation with her husband in Dubai.

More revelations are emerging following in-depth police investigations which have led to the Arrest of Joseph Utum and Kezia Irek.

Joseph Utum is said to have made useful statements to the police which shows that the former lawmaker’s life was targeted in Kezia Irek’s plot to get rich quickly.

Kezia Irek could be heard telling her lover over the phone conversation that her marriage to the lawmaker was like being in the Big Brother House where she would eventually walk out rich.

The audio conversation further revealed that Kezia Irek’s Mother Mrs. Roseline Irek a director in the Cross River State civil service is aware of the adulterous relationship her daughter was keeping with Joseph Utum and frequently facilitated the affair.

Kezia Irek was quizzed yesterday by the police following an invitation extended to her to further clarify her role in the plot to kill her husband.

One of the many Leaked phone conversations between Kezia Irek and her lover Joseph Utum is attached below.

