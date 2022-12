DJ Khaled is not one to shy away from public display of affection for his Mrs and he made sure his wife, Nicole felt the love on her birthday.

The disc jockey and music producer, took to his Instagram to wish the mother of his children a happy birthday, in a sweet message he put up on Instagram.

DJ Khaled reveled in his live for Nicole, letting her know that it is forever. He also hailed her as his best friend and best mother in the world to their sons, Asahd and Aalam.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...