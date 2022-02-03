‘My life is under threat’ – Ogun Governor cries out

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday, said criminals have threatened to go after him, following the anti-crime battle of his government.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Abiodun had on January 21, 2022, re-launched the state joint security outfit, code-named OP-MESA, where he declared war on kidnappers and internet scammers commonly called ‘Yahoo Boys’ in the state.

But the governor, while speaking in Abeokuta, hinted that the hoodlums are feeling the heat of the newly relaunched security outfit.

He spoke at the “Ogun, Oyo Joint Security Meeting”, bilateral session put together by Ogun and Oyo State Governments to finding solutions to the insecurity challenges in their states.

The governor dared the criminals, saying “I am waiting for them.”

He said “After we launched our OP-MESA last week, I understand that they have been working extremely hard, in fact, what I hear is that those criminals are now saying that Dapo Abiodun is making life unbearable for them and that they are going after me, well, let me assure you that I will continue to make life intolerable and unbearable for you and I’m waiting for you.”

