Monday, March 14, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

“My Flesh, My Blood and My Heart,” Justin Dean Shares Photos of His Daughters Amidst Divorce Announcement

Justin Dean has been in the news a lot in the last week following his announcement that he was divorcing his wife, Korra Obidi.

The Chiropractic shared a photo of himself and his daughters on his Instagram page where he called the little ones his flesh, blood and heart.

“My girls. My Flesh, my blood and my heart,” he captioned the post.

Justin Dean also took to his Instagram stories to note that even during this difficult period of his life, he wants to remain proof that good people with no hidden agendas exist in the world.

