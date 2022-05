Eniola Badmus is enjoying her new look and it seems the men have also taken notice.

The actress who underwent a gastric bypass surgery to help with her weight loss on sporting a svelte figure now and the men cannot stay away.

Badmus who shared a new photo on her Instagram on Friday confessed that her DM is on fire as she has become every man’s choice.

“Every man’s choice………..I can’t even lie My Dm is crazy right now y’all should take it easy on me ooooo,” she captioned her photo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...