“My D*ck is A Big Deal,” 50 Cent Says as Trial Against Medspa Set for July

50 Cent is a big deal so is all parts of his body, especially his penis.

The rapper and actor reacted to the news that his suit against a Medspa will go to trial in July.

Taking to his Instagram page to share a screenshot of a headline carrying news about the trial date, 50 Cent said,

“Yeah my d_ck is a BIG DEAL set for trial in July no enhancement necessary, these fools put themselves out of business SMH.”

Recall that the rapper had filed a lawsuit against a medspa after it claimed he had male enhancement surgery. Looks like there was no settling out of court and trial will begin in July 2023.

