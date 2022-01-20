‘My bad’ – Tinubu apologises for PVC gaffe

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has apologised for his erroneous statement about the alleged expiration of permanent voters’ cards.

“Immediately upon being apprised of this, Asiwaju apologised for the incorrect statement and felt sorry for any confusion it may have caused,” Tinubu’s media aide Tunde Rahman said in a statement.

Rahman said Tinubu appreciates the work done by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the issuer of the PVCs.

Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State and presidential aspirant in 2023, while addressing some women leaders who paid him a visit in Abuja, said the PVCs in the possession of citizens have expired.

“In case they do not announce to you on time, the PVC you have has expired,” Tinubu said in a trending video.

“Take one family member, two family members, knock on all doors and make sure that the new registration… Because they may not announce to you on time. The PVCs you have has expired. Yes!”

But INEC countered the APC national leader and reminded Nigerians that double or multiple registrations of PVCs is an offence against the law.

INEC noted that Nigerians, who already have the PVCs, do not need to register again as the cards have not expired, adding that they remain valid for future elections.

In his apology, Rahman said, “Tinubu stressed that he appreciates the patriotic and necessary work of INEC and its personnel in assuring a free and fair electoral process for all Nigerians in all political parties.

“At the meeting convened at the behest of the women, Asiwaju emphasized the need for people to fully participate in elections so we strengthen our democracy.”

