My Bachelor Years Were Wasteful, Gideon Okeke Laments

Gideon Okeke is looking back on his days as a single man and has admitted that it wasn’t all that great.

The actor and father of three confessed that his bachelor years were wasteful after he calculated the money spent paying his chef for services.

Gideon Okeke did the maths and realised that in the course of the 8 years he employed his chef with a monthly salary od #50,000, he has doled out a total of #4.8 million.

Gideon came to this self realisation after whipping up a “bad a*s” Egusi soup on his third try and noted that he played himself as she could have used the money to catch one babe then.

