Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Tinubu, Adeboye meet

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu met with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Tinubu’s meeting with Adeboye was said to have been centred around his decision to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

ThisDay reports that Tinubu’s meeting with Adeboye was held on Sunday at the Redemption camp.

Also in attendance at the meeting was Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi, who is a deputy pastor with RCCG, alongside others.

“He met Adeboye on Sunday. The meeting was very fruitful. Adeboye is not against Muslim-Muslim ticket,” a source told ThisDay.

Meanwhile, Tinubu had settled for a Northern Muslim – Kashim Shettima – against the clamour of many Nigerians.

