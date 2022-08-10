Muslim/Muslim Ticket: Pope not angry at me for accepting Tinubu’s offer – Lalong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has disassociated himself from a group that staged a protest asking him to reject the job as Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign organisation.

Lalong, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday to thank him for approving the University of Jos as a national cancer centre, said being an ardent member of the Catholic faith, even the Pope is not angry with his decision to accept the job.

He urged Nigerians to grow up from ethnic or religious sentiments, noting that he has already accepted the job and there was nothing anybody can do to dissuade him from performing his responsibilities.

Recall that a group under the aegis of Concern Christians on the Plateau (CCP) staged a rally in Abuja, where they called on him to reject the offer, threatening that the Plateau Christians will not support him in ‘the suspicious engagement or assignment.’

The group had also alleged that the APC rejected him for the position of Vice-Presidential candidate based on incompetence, and now turned back to make him seek votes for the same party, saying that it is completely out of place.

But reacting to the allegations, Lalong, while fielding questions from State House Correspondents, said he never lobbied for the Vice President position in the first place.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...