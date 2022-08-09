Muslim/Muslim Ticket: Lalong under pressure to reject Tinubu’s appointment

A group under the aegis of Concerned Christians on the Plateau has called on Governor Simon Lalong to reject his appointment as Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council.

The group equally said if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had refused to pick a Christian as its vice presidential candidate on the ground that nobody was competent from the north, why would it pick a Christian as Director General to help woo votes.

Barely 24 hours ago, a group under the aegis of APC North Central Forum, had called on Governor Lalong to reject the DG appointment.

The call was made by Rev. Bernard Kyenson, who spoke on behalf of the group on Monday, in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

“We are surprised that the APC that does not value a Christian to attract votes in the position of vice presidential candidate would suddenly turn and appoint a Christian as campaign Director General, with this we refer to the appointment of Governor Simon Bako Lalong, of Plateau State.

“To us, it only portrays that the Christians, are only good at wooing voters, but not occupying elective positions.

According to the group, “In this regard, we are calling on RT. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong to reject the offer as we Plateau Christians will not support him in his suspicious engagement or assignment”.

On insecurity, the group decried the rising cases of banditry and kidnapping in the state and how it has claimed lives of many citizens in the state.

“We are deeply concerned about the level of degenerate insecurity in our State, the daily killing of Plateau citizens by bandits and the famous unknown gunmen is worrisome.”

According to the group, “This has affected agricultural and school activities in various communities in the state.”

