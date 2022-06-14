Muslim/Muslim ticket: ‘It’s none of your business’ – Ex-Buhari aide blasts critics

Ahmed Bashir, a former media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the members of the opposition parties and other Nigerians questioning moves by the All Progressives Congress, APC to pick a Muslim vice presidential candidate to mind their businesses.

Nigerian media has been awash with reports that the ruling party has settled for the former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate.

Christians in both South and Northern parts of the country have kicked against the move, asking the ruling party not to marginalize the Christian faithful.

Bashir, in a tweet on Tuesday, however, wondered why the

development is triggering reactions from critics.

He wrote, “I just don’t understand why the process of choosing the Vice Presidential candidate of our party becomes a headache for members of the opposition parties?

“A Muslim-Muslim or a Christian-Christian ticket or whatever combination we come up with is only a business of ours, not yours”.

