Muslim/Muslim Ticket: Court dismisses suit seeking to stop Tinubu

Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja, has dismissed a suit seeking disqualification of the All Progressives Congress and Bola Tinubu over the nomination of Muslim-muslim candidacy, for the 2023 presidential election.

The suit instituted by an Abuja based legal practitioner, Mister Osigwe Momoh was thrown out by the Judge on ground of lack of locus standi by the plaintiff.

Justice Mohammed held that the lawyer, not being a member of the APC and having not participated in the process that produced Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shetima cannot query them on the nominations.

The legal practitioner had in the suit prayed the Court for an order nullifying the candidature of APC and Tinubu from participating in the presidential election on the ground that the nomination of Muslim-muslim candidacy is unconstitutional and against the spirit and letters of sections 14, 15 and 224 of the 1999 Constitution.

He asked the court for an order of perpetual injunction to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from publishing the name of APC and its presidential candidate for the purpose of the 2023 election.

However in his judgment, Justice Mohammed disagreed with the plaintiff on legal right to institute the case and subsequently dismissed it in its entirety.

