Muslim-Muslim Ticket: ‘Buhari’s plot to Islamize, overwhelm Nigeria’ – HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has warned that political parties contemplating to present a Muslim-Muslim ticket for their presidential candidates are doing so in accordance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s plot to Islamise and overwhelm Nigeria.

HURIWA gave the warning in a press statement issued on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko. It declared that such an agenda runs contrary to the principles and spirit of section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution.

The statement reads: “Once more, we in the organised Civil rights advocacy group- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) are warning the political parties not to contemplate positioning or presenting a MOSLEM-MOSLEM TICKET for their Presidential candidates in the coming 2023 election because that will confirm the much feared plots which are nevertheless no longer subterranean but open ended, by President Muhammadu Buhari’s PRO-ISLAMIC GOVERNMENT to push for FULL ISLAMISATION OF NIGERIA because the plot is to continue to have MOSLEMS DOMINATE ALL STRATEGIC AND KEY POLITICAL POSITIONS IN NIGERIA AS PRESIDENT, VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA, SENATE PRESIDENT AND SPEAKER HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AND TO REPEAT PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI’S NEPOTISTIC AND PRO-ISLAMIC APPOINTMENTS OF ONLY MOSLEMS TO HEAD ALL THE INTERNAL SECURITY INSTITUTIONS AS AGAINST THE PRINCIPLES AND SPIRIT OF SECTION 14(3) OF THE 1999 CONSTITUTION WHICH STIPULATES OBSERVANCE OF FEDERAL CHARACTER PRINCIPLE IN ALL APPOINTMENTS INCLUDING ELECTIVE POSITIONS.

“We are uniquely worried by the organised and well choreographed, well oiled, well funded and properly engineered campaigns by Islamic fundamentalists such as Governor Nassir El-Rufai and others using some CHRISTIANS LIKE ORJI UZOR KALU, FEMI FANI KAYODE to canvass the infantile opinion that either it does not matter that candidates for office of President, Vice President or Governor and deputy Governor should comply with the simply Constitutional demand of FEDERAL CHARACTER PRINCIPLES in appointments and elective positions so there is inclusively and so there is proper national cohesion, national unity and a sense of pride and sense of belonging which the MOSLEM-MOSLEM TICKET wants to eliminate and introduce TALIBAN TYPE OF EXTREME FUNDAMENTALIST MOSLEM ADMINISTRATION IN WHICH BOTH THE PRESIDENT, THE VICE PRESIDENT AND THE CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA CAN GO TO MECCA ON THE PRETENCE OF DOING THEIR RELIGIOUS OBLIGATIONS AS DEMANDED BY THEIR RELIGION BUT THEY WILL USE THE LESSER OR BIGGER HAJJ TO PLOT PRO-ISLAMIC AGENDA such as providing support for such armed jihadists like armed Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram and ISWAP TERRORISTS to bomb Christian churches and drive away or kill off Christianity in Nigeria. This is the main thrust of the campaign In a brazen and dangerous fashion that there is nothing wrong with the MOSLEM-MOSLEM TICKET BY THE APC. Arguing that Tinubu can use a Moslem Running mate because his Wife is a Christian clergy is puerile, irrational and totally illogical and warped thinking and it’s like presuming that the office of President is like the office of GENERAL OVERSEER OF A PENTECOSTAL CHURCH IN WHICH THE FOUNDER AND HIS WIFE ARE CO-TRUSTEES. THE OFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA IS A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICE CONFERRED BY THE ELECTORATE THROUGH A FREE, FAIR, TRANSPARENT ELECTORAL PROCESS AND NOT A FAMILY AFFAIR OF A HUSBAND AND WIFE. MOREOVER, WE REPEAT, MUHAMMADU BUHARI HAS WATCHED AS ISLAMISTS HAVE CONTINUED TO BOMB CHURCHES WITHOUT STOPPING IT AND SO A MOSLEM-MOSLEM TICKET IF SUCCESSFUL WILL CRIMINALISE THE PRACTICE OF CHRISTIANITY WHICH IS THE MAIN AGENDA OF JIHADISTS.

“HURIWA agrees with the time honoured and time tested explanation offered by an academic expert Jude Chukwuma Onyeakazi that the issue of national integration and the peaceful coexistence of the pluralistic and multi-cultural Nigerians in Nigeria has been a national discourse in the country since it secured independence in 1960. IT IS EVEN MUCH MORE STRATEGIC NOW THAT THE LAST SEVEN YEARS HAS SEEN PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI APPOINT ONLY AN ALL MOSLEM NATIONAL/INTERNAL SECURITY HEADS IN DSS, POLICE, IMMIGRATION, CUSTOMS, PRISONS, CIVIL DEFENCE AND EVEN FIRE SERVICE.

HURIWA said it shares the view of the aforementioned expert that “despite global states’ adoption of the constitutional principle of “unity within diversity” among nations, national integration remains a major challenge to most nations, including Nigeria.”

Continuing, the rights group said: “The state of national integration in Nigeria has been under the persistent negative influence of the issues of insecurity, poverty/deprivation, illiteracy, and ignorance, corruption, poor leadership/governance. IS THIS NOT WHY WE ARE STAUNCHLY STANDING BY SUCH INSTITUTIONS LIKE THE NYSC? SO WHY DOES ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS WANT TO DRAW US BACK BY A SINGLE FAITH PRESIDENCY? CAN WE ALSO NOW ABOLISH NYSC?

“Like this erudite scholar aforementioned we join him to argue that the application of philosophical insight by Nigerians through the way of seeking and upholding the fundamental value of truth has the potentials to positively renew our individual and collective consciousness, perceptions, thoughts and behaviour to relate and co-exist for the good of one another and the nation and also change the narrative of national integration in Nigeria. Like the learned scholar, we recommend that individuals in politics seeking public offices should put more emphasis on seeking and upholding the truth at all times in the course of governance/management and relationships in every position and capacity. This is precisely why we see this POISONOUS CHALLICE OF MOSLEM-MOSLEM TICKET BY APC AS TOXIC, DANGERIOUS AND CAPABLE OF INFLAMING RELIGIOUS PASSIONS, HATRED AND SECTARIAN DIVISIONS IF CARRIED THROUGH. WHY THEN IS MUHAMMADU BUHARI KEEPING NNAMDI KANU IN JAIL FOR CANVASSING SELF DETERMINATION WHICH IS SAME THING AS MOSLEM-MOSLEM TICKET? WE CALL ON THE DSS TO ARREST ALL THE PROPONENTS OF MOSLEM-MOSLEM TICKET BECAUSE THEY ARE PREACHING INSURRECTION.

“HURIWA is aware that the plot is to foist an Islamic state because what will happen is that Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is a hard-core Moslem extremist but masquerading as a moderate because his wife is a so-called deacon in REDEEMED CHURCH will be persuaded to pick up another Islamist like El-Rufai, KASHIM Shettima or just one of those Islamic extremist as VP so when it is time for election to be conducted by a CLOSET ISLAMIST in the person of MAHMOUD YAKUBU, THE ELECTORAL PROCESS WILL BE MANIPULATED IN Favour of the official candidate of MECCA Tinubu versus a Moslem Running mate and so the election will be rigged and when challenged, the Chief Judge who is a SHARIAH LEGAL AUTHORITY will guide the rest of the judicial crew to award the manipulated election to the Islamic candidates and if there is protest the Fulani Moslem Chief of Army and IGP will attack protesters with live bullets as they did during #ENDSARS PROTEST TWO YEARS BACK.

“THIS WON’T AUGUR WELL BECAUSE IT WILL SPLIT NIGERIA INTO CHRISTIANS AND MOSLEMS. HURIWA IS TOTALLY AGAINST THIS PLOT TO ISLAMISE NIGERIA AND WE SHALL CHALLENGE IN COURT THE DECISION BY APC TO FEATURE A MOSLEM-MOSLEM TICKET.”

