Musk, Twitter board meet for crucial talks

Twitter’s board reportedly met Elon Musk over the weekend to explore his $43bn (£33.6bn) takeover offer for the social media platform.

After the Tesla boss first revealed his bid, Twitter’s management announced a so-called “poison pill” strategy to fend off a potential hostile buyout.

Mr Musk plans to finance his bid with the backing of US lender Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions.

Details of how Mr Musk intended to finance his offer, which were disclosed to US regulators on Thursday, made Twitter’s 11-member board seriously consider a possible deal, sources say.

Mr Musk, who owns a more than 9% stake in Twitter, has lined up a $46.5bn financing package for his bid, according to a regulatory filing.

The funding will come from a mixture of his own assets and the backing of Wall Street banking giant Morgan Stanley and other firms.

A number of Twitter shareholders reportedly contacted the company after Mr Musk announced the financing plan and urged it not to miss the opportunity for a potential deal.

Concerns however remain over the future of the tech firm under Musk’s sole control.

