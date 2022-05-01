Musk sold $8.4 billion worth of his Tesla shares to finance Twitter takeover

Elon Musk sold around $8.4 billion worth of his shares in Tesla this week as he seeks to line up the money to buy Twitter, according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The eccentric billionaire however claims he won’t sell any more Tesla stock “after today.”

Musk sold the bulk of his shares on Tuesday and Wednesday, offloading 4.4 million shares, the filings show. He sold another 5.2 million shares on Thursday, after which he tweeted, “No further TSLA sales planned after today.”

Tesla’s share price plummeted 12 percent on Tuesday and has since inched up higher. The stock was up about 3.9 percent on Friday.

On April 25th, Twitter’s board of directors accepted Musk’s offer of $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, for total control of the company. It was the same price he named in his initial offer on April 14th. Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a private company. The deal still requires shareholder and regulatory approval.

In order to fund the deal, Musk has promised to secure $25.5 billion of fully committed debt, including $12.5 billion in loans against his Tesla stock. Notably, Musk does not list any equity partners with which to share the cash burden.

The Tesla CEO already owns a 9 percent stake in Twitter, valued at roughly $2.9 billion.

