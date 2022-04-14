Thursday, April 14, 2022
Musk offers to buy 100% of Twitter

Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100 percent of its stock and take it private, according to a stock exchange filing.

Musk offered $54.20 a share, a 54 percent premium over the January 28 closing price, in a filing dated Wednesday April 13 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This comes days after it emerged that the eccentric billionaire had become the majority shareholder in Twitter, acquiring 11% stake.

But his relationship with the tech firm is not the smoothest as it was later announced that he would not be a part of the board.

