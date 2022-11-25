Musk introduces ‘amnesty’ for banned Twitter users

Elon Musk says Twitter will provide a “general amnesty” to some suspended accounts from next week.

This came after he started a poll on Wednesday asking Twitter users whether accounts that had “not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam” should be let back on the social media platform.

Several accounts, such as that of former US President Donald Trump, have already been reinstated by Mr Musk.

More than 3.1m Twitter users responded to Mr Musk’s poll, with 72.4% of them voting “Yes”.

“The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week,” Mr Musk, who has 118.7m followers on the platform, later tweeted.

He also used a Latin phrase which translates to “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

Mr Musk did not give details on how the amnesty process would be carried out.

On Saturday, he reinstated the account of Donald Trump, after running a poll in which users narrowly backed the move.

But the former US president – who has announced a third White House bid – may not return to the platform, as he said “I don’t see any reason for it”.

