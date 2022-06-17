Musk hints at Twitter layoff, says company needs to ‘get healthy’

Multibillionaire Elon Musk has in a meeting with Twitter employees hinted at potential job cuts if his $44bn (£35.8bn) takeover bid for the social media company is successful.

The tesla boss also addressed topics like remote working, freedom of speech and potential extra-terrestrial life.

Mr Musk was talking to staff for the first time since launching his bid for the firm in April.

He has said he may quit the deal if he is not given data about fake accounts.

On a wide-ranging video call with Twitter employees on Thursday, Mr Musk said layoffs at Twitter would depend on the company’s financial situation.

“The company does need to get healthy. Right now the costs exceed the revenue,” he said.

However he added: “Anyone who’s… a significant contributor should have nothing to worry about”.

He also stated his preference for working from the office unless “somebody is exceptional”.

However he did not provide an update on takeover discussions and Twitter employees took to an internal communications channel to express their disappointment about his views on the business and employee compensation

