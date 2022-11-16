Musk fires Twitter developer in a tweet

Elon Musk appeared to fire a Twitter developer in a tweet on Monday after the employee contradicted him online.

The incident started after Musk tweeted an apology for the speed of the twitter app on Android devices, and then software engineer Eric Frohnhoefer sent off a tweet saying he disagreed with Musk.

Musk was eventually tagged in Frohnhoefer’s tweet by other users, and the new Twitter CEO bluntly wrote ‘He’s fired.’

Twitter has not confirmed whether or not Frohnhoefer was actually sacked, but sources told the Daily Beast his Slack account within Twitter was offline Monday.

Frohnhoefer – who worked for Twitter for eight years according to his LinkedIn – also tweeted out a photo of a locked laptop screen and wrote ‘Guess it is official now,’ suggesting he may have truly been canned.

The incident comes as Musk has already begun to cut scores of jobs at Twitter after vowing to fire up to seventy-five percent of his staff.

On Sunday afternoon Musk sent off a seemingly innocuous tweet about the Twitter app’s speed in different countries.

‘Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!’ he wrote.

Frohnhoefer, who worked on Twitter’s Android team, seemed to take umbrage with Musk’s comment.

‘I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong.’ he tweeted.

Musk responded by insisting Twitter was slow on Android and asking Frohnhoefer what he did to fix it during his time with the social media company.

‘Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix that?’ he wrote.

Frohnhoefer replied with a laundry list of things he’s done at work, along with his assessment of what might be causing the slowdowns.

