Saturday, July 2, 2022
HomeTech
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Musk and his children visit Pope Francis

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has visited Pope Francis with four of his seven children.

The Tesla boss expressed his excitement at meeting the head of the Catholic Church.

“Honored to meet #Pontifex yesterday,” Musk wrote as he shares the photo on his Twitter page on Saturday.

Musk’s visit comes a week after his son Xavier legally changed gender from male to female and dropped last name to distance herself from father.

It is not yet clear what the specifics of the visit are, though the Pontiff is hugely popular among celebrities.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: