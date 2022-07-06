Musician Eedris Abdulkareem Diagnosed with Kidney Failure

Eedris Abdulkareem has revealed that he has been diagnosed with kidney failure and will need to undergo a kidney transplant.

The singer/rapper’s management team made the disclosure on his Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, July 6, 2022.

Eedris Abdulkareem who was famous as one third of the singing group, ‘Remedies’ is said to be in high spirits and full of life as a family member has agreed to donate a kidney to him.

The surgery is slated for the latter part of July and his team has requested prayers and support from friends and well wishers.

