Wednesday, July 6, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Musician Eedris Abdulkareem Diagnosed with Kidney Failure

Eedris Abdulkareem has revealed that he has been diagnosed with kidney failure and will need to undergo a kidney transplant.

The singer/rapper’s management team made the disclosure on his Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, July 6, 2022.

Eedris Abdulkareem who was famous as one third of the singing group, ‘Remedies’ is said to be in high spirits and full of life as a family member has agreed to donate a kidney to him.

The surgery is slated for the latter part of July and his team has requested prayers and support from friends and well wishers.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: