Musician and YouTuber, Lamboginny Recounts His Grass to Grace Story

Lamboginny shared some insights into his life before the fame and fortune.

The musician and YouTuber who is based abroad and runs a a YouTube channel, Ling and Lamb in conjunction with his wife, shared parts of what growing up was like for him.

In a post on his verified Instagram page, Lamboginny recounted that he grew up in a mud house with his grandparents before they moved to a “face me I face you” house in Ikotun.

“I grew up in a mud house with my grandparents in Igando, Lagos. We later moved into a “face me I face you” house in Ikotun. Squatted with friends for seven years and later got a one-bedroom apartment.

“I used to walk to the studio because I was so broke and couldn’t afford transportation 😁😭 #ayo_olla saw me walking to the studio one night at Opebi and gave me a ride 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 I always had a smile on my face so many didn’t know what I was going through. One day I will tell my full story and show the world the exact locations of my journey.”

Revealing what motivated him to share, the singer said, “Woke up this morning thinking about my journey and I am grateful for where I am today with my beautiful wife ♥️🙏🏽 Sharing this to encourage and inspire anyone out there going through life. Stay strong, work smart, pray, be kind and never give up.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...