Wednesday, February 2, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Music Video Director, UnlimitedLA Says Legit Folks Should Show Off Their Assets

UnlimitedLA has announced that legit and hard workers should consider showing off the gains of their work more on social media.

The music video director stated this in an attempt to curb the unprecedented rise in ritual killings perpetuated by young men across the country.

UnlimitedLA noted it’s about time to make young men understand that honest workers make money and are only too busy to show off their assets.

“I think it’s time we let these young boys understand that honest/legit workers are also making money too. We just too busy to show off. Before dem use everybody do ritual finish,” he said.

He went on to ask folks if he should post his private jet on social media to so show off.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: