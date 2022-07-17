Sunday, July 17, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Music Video Director TG Omori Shares Humble Beginnings as an Actor

TG Omori has had quite the journey on his road to fame and fortune.

The ace music video director spoke of his humble beginnings, revealing that he started out as an actor.

Posting a photo from the set of 90s sitcom, ‘Papa Ajasco’, TG Omori recalled that back then, he would usually be cast as either a police officer or a devil despite his dreams of playing a lover boy like Ramsey Noauh.

He noted that he had to walk home from location several times due to lack of money to transport himself but did it anyways and would gather his family members together just to catch a glimpse of him of TV.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: