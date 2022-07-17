Music Video Director TG Omori Shares Humble Beginnings as an Actor

TG Omori has had quite the journey on his road to fame and fortune.

The ace music video director spoke of his humble beginnings, revealing that he started out as an actor.

Posting a photo from the set of 90s sitcom, ‘Papa Ajasco’, TG Omori recalled that back then, he would usually be cast as either a police officer or a devil despite his dreams of playing a lover boy like Ramsey Noauh.

He noted that he had to walk home from location several times due to lack of money to transport himself but did it anyways and would gather his family members together just to catch a glimpse of him of TV.

Omo make we just Dey ThankGod for life. pic.twitter.com/ZVALdAy5Ti — TG OMORI (@boy_director) July 15, 2022

Don Dey hustle Dey come from the days of papa ajasco, finish shoot no transport to go house. But we go trek am with smiles cos my mama go see him pikin for papa ajasco by 7pm on Wednesday. Win win for all. — TG OMORI (@boy_director) July 15, 2022

Na only, devil or police roles them Dey always give me 😭 say my face too strong. And I been get dreams to be like Ramsey Noah. — TG OMORI (@boy_director) July 15, 2022

