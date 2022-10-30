HomeCelebrity October 30, 2022 Tofunmi Oluwashina FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube Latest Posts Lifestyle El’Vee Celebrates Nigeria’s Cultural Heritage in Electrifying Choreography for ‘JEALOUSY’ Lifestyle Supergroup Xscape to receive ‘Lady Of Soul’ honor at the “Soul Train Awards” 2022 Lifestyle MBGN 2022: WAW Crowns Miss Plateau as Ambassador Lifestyle Nissi Ogulu Opens Stage With Belgian Singer, Stromae, on US Tour Music Video Director Sesan Ogunro Ties the Knot in Greece Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Sesan Ogunro is a married man! The music video director and his fiancée, Dinah tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in faraway Greece. The beautiful ceremony held on the beach of Cavo Vienus in Santorini, on Friday, October 28. https://olisa.tv/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/instagram_video_1667111133548.mp4 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Tags:Sesan Ogunrowedding October 30, 2022 Tofunmi Oluwashina FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube RELATED ARTICLES Celebrity Destiny Etiko Folks to Stay Away from Visiting Friends and Family Celebrity Angel Smith Reveals the Length She Goes to Order Stuff Online Celebrity Tinsel Star Wendy Lawal Announces Pregnancy Celebrity Julia Roberts Reveals Late Martin Luther King jnr. And Wife Paid Hospital Boll fir Her Birth Celebrity Singer Skales Posts Cryptic Message Alluding to Marriage Crisis Latest Posts Lifestyle El’Vee Celebrates Nigeria’s Cultural Heritage in Electrifying Choreography for ‘JEALOUSY’ Lifestyle Supergroup Xscape to receive ‘Lady Of Soul’ honor at the “Soul Train Awards” 2022 Lifestyle MBGN 2022: WAW Crowns Miss Plateau as Ambassador Lifestyle Nissi Ogulu Opens Stage With Belgian Singer, Stromae, on US Tour Don't Miss Music Wizkid Releases Cover Art for New Album, More Love, Less Ego News Kanu to remain in DSS Custody – Appeal Court Tech Twitter now in sane hands – Trump Sports FIFA may bar Tunisia from 2022 World Cup Politics Tinubu most progressive governor from class of 99 – Nnamani Stay in touchTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Sign up