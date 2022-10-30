Sunday, October 30, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Music Video Director Sesan Ogunro Ties the Knot in Greece

Sesan Ogunro is a married man!

The music video director and his fiancée, Dinah tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in faraway Greece.

The beautiful ceremony held on the beach of Cavo Vienus in Santorini, on Friday, October 28.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: